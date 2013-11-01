BRIEF-Takung Art Co says unit and Merit Crown entered into extension of loan agreement - SEC Filing
* On April 4, Hongkong Takung, Merit Crown entered extension of loan agreement to extend term of US$ loans through Dec 31, 2017 - SEC Filing
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 729.00 660.00 Operating 100.00 78.00 PreTax 105.00 80.00 Net 67.00 50.00 EPS 53.35 yen 39.81 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* On April 4, Hongkong Takung, Merit Crown entered extension of loan agreement to extend term of US$ loans through Dec 31, 2017 - SEC Filing
SAO PAULO, April 7 Latin American currencies inched up on Friday after unfavorable weather weighed on U.S. jobs growth in March, which fell short of forecasts for a solid result. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs, the fewest since last May, after exceeding 200,000 in the two previous months. Economists said that a drop in temperatures and a storm in the Northeast accounted for most of the slowdown in hiring. The unemployment rate fell to a near 10-year low, sugge