AUGUST 29 (Reuters)-
Ain Pharmaciez Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2013
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 36.26 33.94 157.50
(+6.8 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+10.3 pct)
Operating 2.26 2.25 11.51
(+0.3 pct) (+43.9 pct) (+12.3 pct)
Recurring 2.33 2.27 11.63
(+2.4 pct) (+43.9 pct) (+10.3 pct)
Net 912 mln 1.05 6.01
(-12.9 pct) (+46.6 pct) (+22.7 pct)
EPS 57.22 yen 65.71 yen 376.94 yen
EPS Diluted
Annual div 50.00 yen 60.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 50.00 yen 60.00 yen
NOTE - Ain Pharmaciez Inc. is a major dispensing pharmacy.
