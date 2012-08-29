AUGUST 29 (Reuters)- Ain Pharmaciez Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 36.26 33.94 157.50 (+6.8 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+10.3 pct) Operating 2.26 2.25 11.51 (+0.3 pct) (+43.9 pct) (+12.3 pct) Recurring 2.33 2.27 11.63 (+2.4 pct) (+43.9 pct) (+10.3 pct) Net 912 mln 1.05 6.01 (-12.9 pct) (+46.6 pct) (+22.7 pct) EPS 57.22 yen 65.71 yen 376.94 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 50.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q1 div -Q2 div nil nil -Q3 div -Q4 div 50.00 yen 60.00 yen NOTE - Ain Pharmaciez Inc. is a major dispensing pharmacy. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.