(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 14 Welcia Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended 6 months ended Year to NEXT
Feb 29, 2016 Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2017 YEAR
LATEST COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 528.40 191.99 630.00 309.10
(+19.2 pct) (+33.8 pct)
Operating 18.76 6.00 21.80 9.45
(+16.2 pct) (+23.2 pct)
Recurring 20.38 6.61 23.70 10.40
(+16.3 pct) (+26.8 pct)
Net 9.53 3.60
Net 12.80 5.90
(+34.3 pct) (+33.7 pct)
EPS 195.46 yen 81.73 yen 246.25 yen 113.50 yen
EPS Diluted 195.27 yen 81.67 yen
Ann Div 42.00 yen 19.00 yen 50.00 yen
-Q2 Div 20.00 yen 25.00 yen
-Q4 Div 22.00 yen 19.00 yen 25.00 yen
NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
