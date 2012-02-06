Feb 6 (Reuters) -
NTT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 7.78 trln 7.54 trln 10.54 trln
(+3.2 pct)
Operating 1.01 trln 1.07 trln 1.25 trln
(-5.2 pct)
Pretax 1.01 trln 1.03 trln 1.24 trln
(-2.0 pct)
Net 359.20 458.33 465.00
(-21.6 pct) EPS
Y279.29 Y346.39 Y363.06
Annual div Y140.00
NOTE - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is a major
telecommunications company. Converted from public to private
company in 1985.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9432.TK1.