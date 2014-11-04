(Adds company forecast) Oct 31 (Reuters)- Creo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.43 5.33 11.50 - 12.50 (+1.8 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+1.0 - +9.8 pct) Operating 91 mln 155 mln (-41.1 pct) (-37.0 pct) Recurring 95 mln 158 mln 300 mln - 400 mln (-39.6 pct) (-36.3 pct) (+9.2 - +45.6 pct) Net 32 mln 87 mln 200 mln - 300 mln (-63.3 pct) (-53.6 pct) (+354.0 - +580.9 pct) EPS 3.73 yen 10.08 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Creo Co Ltd is a custom computer software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)