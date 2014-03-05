(Adds company forecast) Mar 5 (Reuters)- People Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Jan 20, 2014 Jan 20, 2013 Apr 20, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.26 2.85 629 mln (+14.3 pct) (+0.4 pct) (-6.0 pct) Operating 125 mln 155 mln 29 mln (-19.6 pct) (-47.0 pct) Recurring 198 mln 160 mln 21 mln (+23.5 pct) (-45.4 pct) (+22.9 pct) Net 122 mln 93 mln 13 mln (+30.9 pct) (-45.7 pct) (+27.2 pct) EPS 27.79 yen 21.23 yen 2.98 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 20.00 yen NOTE - People Co Ltd is a toy maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .