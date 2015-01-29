(Second "Revenues" in table is revenues(excluding financing costs)) Jan 29 (Reuters)- Nomura Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 1.42 trln 1.38 trln (+2.9 pct) (+1.6 pct) Revenues 1.17 trln 1.17 trln (+0.6 pct) (+0.6 pct) Pretax 241.80 273.05 (-11.4 pct) (+301.3 pct) Net 142.77 152.34 (-6.3 pct) (+514.0 pct) EPS 39.06 yen 41.09 yen EPS Diluted 38.03 yen 39.83 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura Securities. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.