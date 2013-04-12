Apr 12 (Reuters)- Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2013 Feb 29, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 831.29 869.49 818.00 411.00 (-4.4 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-1.6 pct) (-2.1 pct) Operating loss 2.68 3.73 1.00 loss 1.00 Recurring loss 3.67 403 mln loss 3.00 loss 2.05 Net loss 3.69 loss 11.38 EPS loss 18.57 yen loss 57.22 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.