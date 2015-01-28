BRIEF-Parmalat unit acquires two companies in the United States
* Its LAG Holding Inc. subsidiary acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the United States of America
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 550.00 590.00 Operating 20.00 40.00 Recurring 50.00 35.00 Net 30.00 20.00 EPS 253.44 yen 168.96 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Its LAG Holding Inc. subsidiary acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the United States of America
* Q1 underlying replacement cost profit $1.5 billion versus profit of $532 million year ago