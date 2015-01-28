Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 550.00 590.00 Operating 20.00 40.00 Recurring 50.00 35.00 Net 30.00 20.00 EPS 253.44 yen 168.96 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.