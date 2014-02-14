(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Red Planet Japan, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Nov 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 459 mln 425 mln 2.40 Operating loss 98 mln 0 mln loss 250 mln Recurring loss 99 mln loss 34 mln loss 250 mln Net loss 100 mln loss 33 mln loss 250 mln EPS loss 1.63 yen loss 1.19 yen loss 4.54 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Red Planet Japan, Inc. distributes indie music CDs. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.