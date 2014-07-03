(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jul 3 (Reuters)- Uny Group Holdings Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to May 31, 2014 May 20, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 249.98 246.38 1.05 trln (-2.2 pct) Operating 5.24 6.85 30.00 (-29.8 pct) Recurring 5.11 6.52 29.10 (-31.4 pct) Net 680 mln 2.39 12.00 (-88.4 pct) EPS 2.96 yen 10.27 yen 52.15 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q2 div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q4 div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen NOTE - Uny Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a major supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .