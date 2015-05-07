(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 7 (Reuters)-
Gaban Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended 13 months ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 8.56 8.75 9.25
(+8.1 pct)
Operating loss 75 mln 36 mln 10 mln
Recurring loss 19 mln 93 mln 35 mln
Net loss 48 mln 3 mln
Net 5 mln
EPS loss 4.41 yen 0.35 yen 0.45 yen
Ann Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice.
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.