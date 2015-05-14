May 14 (Reuters)- Hitachi Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.84 trln 2.07 trln (-11.0 pct) (+8.3 pct) Operating loss 3.93 6.09 (-82.5 pct) Recurring loss 300 mln 17.89 (-76.5 pct) Net 85.26 57.86 (+47.4 pct) (+0.3 pct) EPS 17.66 yen 11.98 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 10.50 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 6.00 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.