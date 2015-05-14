BRIEF-Alterra Power qtrly revenue rose 22 pct to $18.2 mln
* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and annual general and special meeting
May 14 (Reuters)- Hitachi Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.84 trln 2.07 trln (-11.0 pct) (+8.3 pct) Operating loss 3.93 6.09 (-82.5 pct) Recurring loss 300 mln 17.89 (-76.5 pct) Net 85.26 57.86 (+47.4 pct) (+0.3 pct) EPS 17.66 yen 11.98 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 10.50 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 6.00 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
MEXICO CITY, May 11 Mexican cement maker Cemex is expanding in Southern California to meet increased demand with a distribution terminal in Los Angeles served by rail and a new aggregate loading system for a quarry in Victorville, the company said on Thursday.