(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 14 (Reuters)-
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 9 months NEXT
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 1.45 trln 1.22 trln 1.20 trln 795.00
(+19.3 pct) (+5.5 pct) (+13.7 pct)
Operating 198.70 169.66 190.00 120.00
(+17.1 pct) (+14.1 pct) (+7.4 pct)
Recurring 215.24 184.46 195.00 125.00
(+16.7 pct) (+21.3 pct) (+2.5 pct)
Net 150.99 122.43 130.00 83.00
(+23.3 pct) (+32.8 pct) (-4.6 pct)
EPS 278.07 yen 221.90 yen 240.01 yen 153.24 yen
EPS Diluted 277.52 yen 221.41 yen
Ann Div 65.00 yen 58.00 yen 75.00 yen
-Q2 Div 30.00 yen 28.00 yen 35.00 yen
-Q4 Div 35.00 yen 30.00 yen 40.00 yen
NOTE - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd .
