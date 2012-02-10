(Fixes glitch) Feb 10 (Reuters) - GOODMAN JAPAN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 3.36 4.01 4.41 (-16.3 pct) (-66.0 pct) (-15.4 pct) Operating 986 mln 866 mln 1.21 (+13.8 pct) (-5.6 pct) Recurring 266 mln 127 mln 208 mln (+108.9 pct) (-44.6 pct) Net 216 mln 278 mln 130 mln (-22.4 pct) (-71.7 pct) EPS Y1,467.83 Y1,896.75 Y882.72 Diluted Y1,224.04 Y1,896.46 EPS Annual div nil NOTE - Goodman Japan Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8992.TK1.