(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 7 (Reuters)-
Gaban Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
13 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 7.98 7.29
(+5.6 pct)
Operating loss 58 mln 139 mln
(+114.1 pct)
Recurring loss 5 mln 198 mln
(+88.4 pct)
Net loss 49 mln 131 mln
EPS loss 4.53 yen 11.93 yen
Ann Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
-Q2 Div nil nil nil
-Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
(Reporting By Eiko Ochi)