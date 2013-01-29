Jan 29 (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 730.00 810.00 Operating 39.00 54.00 Recurring 74.00 84.00 Net 56.00 65.00 EPS 58.77 yen 68.22 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.