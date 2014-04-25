Apr 25 (Reuters)- Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.95 trln 1.88 trln 1.88 trln (+3.6 pct) (-4.9 pct) (-3.8 pct) Operating 240.50 211.60 243.00 (+13.7 pct) (-17.5 pct) (+1.0 pct) Pretax 242.06 204.60 237.00 (+18.3 pct) (-18.0 pct) (-2.1 pct) Net 159.52 126.32 154.00 (+26.3 pct) (-24.4 pct) (-3.5 pct) EPS 167.36 yen 132.64 yen 161.56 yen Ann Div 58.00 yen 48.00 yen 58.00 yen -Q2 Div 29.00 yen 24.00 yen 29.00 yen -Q4 Div 29.00 yen 24.00 yen 29.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.