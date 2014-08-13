(Adds company forecast)
Aug 13 (Reuters)-
Gree Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to
Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 125.60 152.24 26.00
(-17.5 pct) (-3.8 pct) (-26.4 pct)
Operating 35.01 48.62 5.50
(-28.0 pct) (-41.2 pct) (-43.8 pct)
Recurring 36.06 53.26 5.50
(-32.3 pct) (-35.0 pct) (-43.1 pct)
Net 17.35 22.51 3.30
(-23.0 pct) (-53.1 pct) (+37.2 pct)
EPS 74.31 yen 96.83 yen 14.00 yen
EPS Diluted 72.83 yen 93.84 yen
Ann Div 11.00 yen 14.00 yen
-Q2 Div nil nil
-Q4 Div 11.00 yen 14.00 yen
NOTE - Gree Inc .
