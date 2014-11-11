Uber, France spar over whether company is a transport service
* App operator says France did not notify Brussels of its taxi law
(Adds company forecast) Nov 10 (Reuters)- Shinkawa Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.43 4.08 7.60 (+33.2 pct) (-51.0 pct) (+28.8 pct) Operating loss 1.47 loss 1.84 loss 2.35 Recurring loss 1.09 loss 1.76 loss 2.08 Net loss 1.10 loss 1.76 loss 2.09 EPS loss 60.34 yen loss 97.00 yen loss 115.00 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Shinkawa Ltd is a machinery maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)
* App operator says France did not notify Brussels of its taxi law
April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerle