Apr 28 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.45 trln 1.28 trln 1.58 trln (+13.1 pct) (+7.5 pct) (+9.2 pct) Operating 120.58 76.93 135.00 (+56.8 pct) (-21.2 pct) (+12.0 pct) Pretax 146.27 101.36 158.00 (+44.3 pct) (-11.8 pct) (+8.0 pct) Net 88.76 66.47 97.00 (+33.5 pct) (-16.2 pct) (+9.3 pct) EPS 241.93 yen 181.18 yen 264.40 yen EPS Diluted 241.93 yen 181.18 yen Ann Div 120.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 80.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 60.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.)