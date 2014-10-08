(Adds pretax profit forecast, net profit forecast, EPS basic forecast. Net profit is net profit attributable to shareholders) Oct 8(Reuters)- - Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months to Sep 30, 2014 to Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 62.30 68.10 Operating 3.20 10.30 Pretax 4.80 11.75 Net 3.40 8.60 EPS Basic 32.07 yen 81.12 yen NOTE - Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a drug maker strong in prescription drugs.(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.