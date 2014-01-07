(Company corrects the table as follows)
Jan 7 (Reuters)-
FamilyMart Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Nov 30, 2013 Nov 30, 2012 Feb 28, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Gross Operating Revenues
260.23 257.11 351.70
(+1.2 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+5.3 pct)
Operating 36.26 36.12 45.10
(+0.4 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+4.6 pct)
Recurring 39.78 37.85 47.80
(+5.1 pct) (+1.6 pct) (+5.3 pct)
Net 19.85 21.95 22.50
(-9.5 pct) (+47.8 pct) (-10.1 pct)
EPS 209.15 yen 231.20 yen 237.02 yen
Ann Div 100.00 yen 102.00 yen
-Q2 div 51.00 yen 46.00 yen
-Q4 div 54.00 yen 51.00 yen
NOTE - FamilyMart Co Ltd is a leading convience store chain.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.