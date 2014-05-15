BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) May 15 (Reuters)- Hiramatsu Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.66 11.50 12.14 5.64 (+3.7 pct) Operating 1.43 2.85 3.26 1.29 (+47.7 pct) Recurring 1.42 2.88 3.26 1.30 (+50.9 pct) Net 884 mln 1.77 2.05 805 mln (+63.8 pct) EPS 23.28 yen 43.06 yen 51.99 yen 20.39 yen EPS Diluted 22.89 yen 42.20 yen Ann Div 7.53 yen 14.00 yen 15.60 yen -Q2 Div 5.75 yen 7.50 yen -Q4 Div 7.53 yen 8.25 yen 8.10 yen NOTE - Hiramatsu Inc operates French restaurant chains. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)
