BRIEF-Pulse Health says Court approves scheme of arrangement to effect the proposed acquisition
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
(Adds previous forecast) Feb 2 (Reuters) - AnGes MG Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 900 mln 750 mln - 850 mln Operating loss 2.40 loss 2.60 - loss 2.40 Recurring loss 2.40 loss 2.60 - loss 2.40 Net loss 2.40 loss 2.60 - loss 2.40 EPS loss 62.93 yen loss 68.17 yen - loss 62.93 yen NOTE - AnGes MG Inc is engaged in research and development of pharmaceutical products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.