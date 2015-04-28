(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 28 (Reuters)-
Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
13 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Feb 28, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 87.64 93.37 91.16 45.93
(-0.8 pct)
Operating 462 mln loss 1.86 2.70 1.46
Recurring 807 mln loss 1.89 2.95 1.59
Net loss 13.46 loss 7.10
Net 2.77 1.36
EPS loss 316.13 yen loss 179.04 yen 57.05 yen 27.94 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL
-Q2 Div NIL NIL
-Q4 Div NIL NIL
NOTE - Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd is a sushi bar operator.
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
