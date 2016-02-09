BRIEF-Korbank Q1 net profit up at 636,540 zlotys
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 3.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Information Services International-Dentsu Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 46.94 64.48
(+5.3 pct) Operating 687 mln 2.47
(+28.5 pct) Recurring 2.15 3.59
(+19.4 pct) Net 3.09 1.33
(-27.9 pct) EPS 94.83 yen 40.94 yen Ann Div 32.00 yen 26.00 yen 42.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen 12.00 yen 21.00 yen -Q4 Div 18.00 yen 14.00 yen 21.00 yen NOTE - Information Services International-Dentsu Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4812.T
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.