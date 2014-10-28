(Changes Second revenues in table to net revenues, changes dateline to Oct 28)
Matsui Securities Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 16.31 22.19
(-26.5 pct) (+184.1 pct)
Net Revenues 15.63 21.60
(-27.6 pct)
Operating 10.31 15.62
(-34.0 pct) (+481.0 pct)
Recurring 10.38 15.67
(-33.8 pct) (+475.3 pct)
Net 6.47 9.44
(-31.4 pct) (+427.2 pct)
EPS 25.20 yen 36.75 yen
EPS Diluted 25.20 yen
Ann Div 50.00 yen
-Q2 div 20.00 yen 30.00 yen
-Q4 div 20.00 yen
NOTE - Matsui Securities Co Ltd is a major Internet broker.
