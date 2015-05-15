(Adds company forecast)
May 15 (Reuters)-
Dle Inc.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 1.36 1.34 2.20 - 2.62
(+1.9 pct) (+26.3 - +50.4 pct)
Operating 250 mln 248 mln 433 mln - 557 mln
(+0.6 pct) (+39.6 - +79.4 pct)
Recurring 258 mln 228 mln 427 mln - 551 mln
(+13.1 pct) (+51.0 - +94.7 pct)
Net 164 mln 270 mln 271 mln - 351 mln
(-39.3 pct) (-12.0 - +13.9 pct)
EPS 9.97 yen 20.74 yen 16.47 yen - 21.31 yen
EPS Diluted 9.09 yen 18.25 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div NIL NIL
NOTE - Dle Inc. .
(Reporting By Eiko Ochi)