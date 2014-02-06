Feb 6 (Reuters)-
Suzuki Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 2.08 trln 1.82 trln 2.85 trln
(+13.9 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+10.5 pct)
Operating 134.73 92.88 180.00
(+45.1 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+24.5 pct)
Recurring 139.48 101.34 190.00
(+37.6 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+22.1 pct)
Net 82.49 48.43 105.00
(+70.3 pct) (+19.2 pct) (+30.6 pct)
EPS 147.04 yen 86.33 yen 187.18 yen
EPS Diluted 147.01 yen 79.33 yen
Ann Div 18.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q2 div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen
-Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.
