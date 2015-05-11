(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change, and adds company forecast) May 8 (Reuters)- Nextgen Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 15 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.89 2.06 2.40 - 3.00 (-2.4 pct) Operating 153 mln 44 mln 50 mln - 240 mln (-50.3 pct) Recurring 153 mln 34 mln 40 mln - 230 mln (-58.1 pct) Net 125 mln 38 mln 30 mln - 170 mln (-53.8 pct) EPS 64.03 yen 19.86 yen 15.28 yen - 86.58 yen EPS Diluted 63.75 yen 19.75 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q3 Div NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - Nextgen Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.