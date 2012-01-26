(In Jan. 25 item, corrects to new company name and corrects previous reporting period) JANUARY 25 (Reuters)- KI Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 *Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 11.58 10.43 52.10 (+17.7 pct) Operating 323 mln loss 121 mln 4.10 Recurring loss 169 mln loss 398 mln 1.60 Net loss 394 mln loss 793 mln 400 mln EPS loss 9.51 yen loss 19.13 yen 9.65 yen EPS Diluted Annual div nil -Q1 div -Q2 div -Q3 div -Q4 div nil NOTE - KI Holdings Co Ltd is a manufacturer of signal and information equipment. * The company has changed its reporting period in the latest quarter. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .