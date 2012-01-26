(In Jan. 25 item, corrects to new company name and corrects previous reporting
period)
JANUARY 25 (Reuters)-
KI Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 *Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 11.58 10.43 52.10
(+17.7 pct)
Operating 323 mln loss 121 mln 4.10
Recurring loss 169 mln loss 398 mln 1.60
Net loss 394 mln loss 793 mln 400 mln
EPS loss 9.51 yen loss 19.13 yen 9.65 yen
EPS Diluted
Annual div nil
-Q1 div
-Q2 div
-Q3 div
-Q4 div nil
NOTE - KI Holdings Co Ltd is a manufacturer of signal and information
equipment.
* The company has changed its reporting period in the latest quarter.
