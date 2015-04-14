(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 14 (Reuters)-
Welcia Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Feb 28, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 191.99 360.80 457.70 226.70
(+7.9 pct)
Operating 6.00 14.21 15.70 7.38
(+12.7 pct)
Recurring 6.61 14.97 16.65 7.83
(+8.4 pct)
Net 3.60 7.84 9.00 4.43
(+2.2 pct)
EPS 81.73 yen 190.53 yen 198.09 yen 97.51 yen
EPS Diluted 81.67 yen 190.52 yen
Ann Div 19.00 yen 65.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q2 Div 32.50 yen 20.00 yen
-Q4 Div 19.00 yen 32.50 yen 20.00 yen
NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd .
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.