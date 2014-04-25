(Adds figures in table)
Apr 25 (Reuters)-
A&T Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31,2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 2.32 mln 2.33 mln 9.30 mln
(-0.3 pct) (+15.2 pct) (+0.9 pct)
Operating 405 mln 211 mln 700 mln
(91.9 pct) (-2.3 pct) (-5.8 pct)
Recurring 399 mln 206 mln 670 mln
(93.7 pct) (-2.2 pct) (-6.5 pct)
Net 260 mln 144 mln 400 mln
(81.0 pct) (+5.5 pct) (-15.1 pct)
EPS 41.70 yen 23.04 yen 63.93 yen
Ann Div 16.00 yen 16.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 16.00 yen 16.00 yen
NOTE - A&T Corp engages in development and production of
clinical reagents and testing equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.