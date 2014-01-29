(Company corrects figures in table) Jan 29 (Reuters)- Komeri Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 254.31 250.11 329.00 (+1.7 pct) (+2.1 pct) (+3.1 pct) Operating 17.43 18.58 19.30 (-6.2 pct) (-4.2 pct) (+0.6 pct) Recurring 16.85 18.30 18.70 (-7.9 pct) (-3.8 pct) (+0.7 pct) Net 9.96 10.79 10.00 (-7.6 pct) (+8.5 pct) (+0.0 pct) EPS 196.20 yen 212.41 yen 196.92 yen EPS Diluted 195.93 yen 212.25 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 36.00 yen -Q2 div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Komeri Co Ltd is a medium-scale home centre operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.