(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Sunday Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 35.89 34.99 48.80 (-10.6 pct) Operating 1.10 960 mln 1.45 (-38.3 pct) Recurring 1.10 940 mln 1.45 (-37.0 pct) Net 645 mln 426 mln 800 mln EPS 59.96 yen 39.62 yen 74.35 yen EPS Diluted 59.91 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Sunday Co Ltd sells household and do-it-yourself goods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .