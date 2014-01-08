BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Sunday Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 35.89 34.99 48.80 (-10.6 pct) Operating 1.10 960 mln 1.45 (-38.3 pct) Recurring 1.10 940 mln 1.45 (-37.0 pct) Net 645 mln 426 mln 800 mln EPS 59.96 yen 39.62 yen 74.35 yen EPS Diluted 59.91 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Sunday Co Ltd sells household and do-it-yourself goods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.