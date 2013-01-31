Jan 31 (Reuters)- TDK Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 631.05 607.45 835.00 (+3.9 pct) (-7.8 pct) (+2.5 pct) Operating 25.47 21.87 19.00 (+16.4 pct) (-59.9 pct) (+1.7 pct) Pretax 14.00 Pretax 21.25 15.02 (+41.5 pct) (-70.8 pct) Net 10.14 loss 4.92 2.00 EPS 80.59 yen loss 38.15 yen 15.90 yen EPS Diluted 77.16 yen loss 38.15 yen Ann Div 80.00 yen 70.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 30.00 yen NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.