(Adds company forecast) Jul 4 (Reuters)- Aeon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to May 31, 2014 May 31, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 1.71 trln 1.46 trln 7.00 trln (+17.2 pct) (+9.9 pct) (+9.5 pct) Operating 22.47 34.72 200.00 - 210.00 (-35.3 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+16.7 - +22.5 pct) Recurring 25.17 38.14 200.00 - 210.00 (-34.0 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+13.1 - +18.7 pct) Net 1.31 13.17 48.00 (-90.1 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+5.3 pct) EPS 1.56 yen 16.59 yen 57.29 yen EPS Diluted 1.43 yen 15.44 yen Ann Div 26.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 div 13.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q4 div 13.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Co Ltd is a major supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .