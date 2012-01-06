Jan 6 (Reuters) - SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.55 trln 3.83 trln 4.78 trln (-7.2 pct) Operating 216.22 175.75 286.00 (+23.0 pct) Recurring 217.25 176.19 284.00 (+23.3 pct) Net 83.66 90.22 127.00 (-7.3 pct) EPS Y94.69 Y101.56 Y143.75 NOTE - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company formed on Sept. 1, 2005, through the union of retailers Ito-Yokado Co. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and restaurant chain operator Denny's Japan Co For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3382.TK1.