(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 13 (Reuters)- Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended 13 months to Nov 30, 2014 Nov 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 60.71 72.20 86.60 (-15.9 pct) (+1.5 pct) Operating 469 mln loss 628 mln 830 mln Recurring 627 mln loss 610 mln 1.03 Net loss 1.57 loss 4.44 loss 1.23 EPS loss 39.26 yen loss 112.26 yen loss 30.68 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd is a sushi bar operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.