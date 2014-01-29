Jan 29 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 499.12 543.03 590.00 (-8.1 pct) (-2.4 pct) (-7.1 pct) Operating loss 1.58 loss 5.86 loss 35.00 Recurring 55.57 22.76 5.00 (+144.2 pct) (-52.3 pct) Net 10.20 14.55 loss 25.00 EPS 79.73 yen 113.75 yen loss 195.50 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.