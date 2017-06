(Adds figures for latest forcast) Feb 3 (Reuters) - CSI PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to end Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 744 mln 534 mln 4.75 (+39.4 pct) (-25.5 pct) Operating loss 90 mln loss 67 mln prft 450 mln Recurring loss 88 mln loss 66 mln prft 450 mln Net loss 57 mln loss 63 mln prft 275 mln EPS loss Y15.81 loss Y17.04 prft Y75.06 Annual div Y8.00 NOTE - CSI Co Ltd develops electronic medical charts for practitioners and small hospitals For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4320.TK1.