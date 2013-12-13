(Corrects latest forecast of annual dividend to 5.00 yen from nil)
Dec 13 (Reuters) -
Mediaflaginc.
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2013
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual Div 5.00 yen nil
-Q4 Div 5.00 yen nil
NOTE - Mediaflaginc..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006
allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
