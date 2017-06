(Corrects forecast period in table) March 1 (Reuters) - SAGAMI CHAIN PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Period from Next Jan 20, 2012 Jan 20, 2011 Jan 21, 2012 year LATEST YEAR-AGO to Mar 31, 2013 COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 17.11 17.53 17.00 7.20 (-2.4 pct) Operating prft 264 mln loss 95 mln Recurring prft 264 mln loss 75 mln prft 390 mln prft 40 mln Net loss 665 mln loss 1.14 prft 300 mln prft 10 mln EPS loss Y27.29 loss Y46.80 prft Y12.30 prft Y0.41 NOTE - Sagami Chain Co Ltd operates a Japanese restaurant chain For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9900.TK1.