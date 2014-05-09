(Adds company forecast) May 9 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 181.31 202.47 36.60 (-10.4 pct) (+38.2 pct) (-29.8 pct) Operating 53.20 76.84 6.50 (-30.8 pct) (+27.5 pct) (-61.7 pct) Pretax 54.92 79.22 (-30.7 pct) (+31.3 pct) Net 31.66 45.58 4.10 (-30.5 pct) (+46.4 pct) (-57.2 pct) EPS Basic 242.56 yen 333.34 yen 31.65 yen EPS Diluted 241.98 yen 332.35 yen Ann Div 37.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 37.00 yen 50.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .