Aug 5 (Reuters)-
Kubota Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 360.73 361.75 1.55 trln
(-0.3 pct) (+30.7 pct) (+2.7 pct)
Operating 52.43 47.09 200.00
(+11.3 pct) (+49.5 pct) (-1.2 pct)
Pretax 53.36 50.04 210.00
(+6.6 pct) (+80.9 pct) (-0.6 pct)
Net 33.43 30.85 130.00
(+8.4 pct) (+91.9 pct) (-1.3 pct)
EPS 26.75 yen 24.56 yen 104.02 yen
Ann Div 28.00 yen
-Q2 Div 10.00 yen
-Q4 Div 18.00 yen
NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.