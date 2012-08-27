AUGUST 27 (Reuters) - Sagami Chain Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Jul 20, 2012 Jul 20, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.15 9.20 Operating 94 mln 0 mln Recurring 109 mln loss 10 mln Net 39 mln loss 50 mln EPS 1.60 yen loss 2.05 yen NOTE - Sagami Chain Co Ltd operates a Japanese restaurant chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.