Jan 31 (Reuters) - DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 309.03 319.60 (-3.3 pct) Operating loss 29.05 loss 12.66 Recurring loss 21.88 loss 2.01 Net loss 50.36 loss 4.20 EPS loss Y29.91 loss Y2.45 NOTE - Daiwa Securities Group Inc is one of Japan's 'Big 3' brokerages For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8601.TK1.