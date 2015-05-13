May 13 (Reuters)- Kubota Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 776.52 765.34 (+1.5 pct) (+13.4 pct) Operating 66.97 75.46 (-11.2 pct) (+47.5 pct) Recurring 92.77 99.88 (-7.1 pct) (+56.3 pct) Net 65.94 66.48 (-0.8 pct) (+58.9 pct) EPS 52.76 yen 52.97 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 16.00 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.