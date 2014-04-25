(Adds company forecast) Apr 25 (Reuters)- Vector Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 2.14 2.48 380 mln (-13.6 pct) (-31.8 pct) (-29.8 pct) Operating loss 250 mln loss 281 mln loss 56 mln Recurring loss 242 mln loss 228 mln loss 56 mln Net loss 302 mln loss 423 mln loss 57 mln EPS loss 21.95 yen loss 30.68 yen loss 4.13 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)